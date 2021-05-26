The Fort Wayne TinCaps And South Bend Cubs Get Into A Gigantic Brawl

The Fort Wayne TinCaps and South Bend Cubs got into a huge melee during their Tuesday night game.

In a video shared by @JomboyMedia, multiple players from both High-A squads threw punches after tensions boiled over during the top of the eighth inning.

Unlike most baseball fights, this one was the real deal. Give it a watch below.

The Fort Wayne Tin Caps and South Bend Cubs got in an action-packed brawl tonight pic.twitter.com/TUhAKHueL9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 26, 2021

As I noted above, a lot of baseball fights are an absolute joke. Nobody takes them seriously because they’re not really serious.

There’s a lot of yelling, some mild pushing and a lot of people trying to act tough.

This was the real deal, folks. Both teams were squared up and letting their fists fly. In terms of baseball fights, you rarely see something like this go down.

Yet, neither team showed a bit of hesitation. That’s the kind of energy and passion that will continue to push you up through the minor leagues to the MLB.

I can’t remember the last time I watched one second of minor league baseball, but I might have to do it more often if this is what happens. I’d be down for that in a heartbeat!