Kentucky Baseball Team Goes Viral For Seniors Burying Balls Under Home Plate

A high school baseball team in Kentucky had a great idea honoring seniors who missed their final season because of coronavirus.

The baseball team at Ryle High School announced that the 2020 seniors who missed their last season because of the coronavirus pandemic have buried balls under home plate.

“The senior players were unable to play their final game on this field. Coach Aylor invited them to sign a baseball that was buried under home plate during renovation. They will forever be a part of every run scored at Ryle High School,” a plaque at the field reads in part.

Check out the tweet, which has blown up on Twitter, below.

While I’m not much for sentimental actions, I do love stuff like this when it comes to sports. Tons of young men and women were robbed of senior year athletics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the fact the senior players at Ryle High School didn’t get another shot on the field, they’ll forever hold a place with the team.

Damn, that kind of hits hard.

Props to Ryle High School for the nice gesture for the senior players who didn’t get one final season with their friends. It’s truly a damn shame.