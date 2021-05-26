Kim Kardashian Reveals She Failed The ‘Baby Bar’ As She Studies To Become A Lawyer

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian revealed she did not pass the “baby bar” exam in the process of studying to become a lawyer.

Kim revealed the news to Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian in a preview for the upcoming episodes of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” shared Wednesday.

“So, you guys, I did not pass the baby bar,” Kim told her sisters.

WATCH:

“If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” Kim explained in the preview. “And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one, actually, is harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

“I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying,” Kim said. “It was so important for me to take this, and to not pass gets your spirit down. It just makes you want to give up.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Haters After Announcing Plans To Become A Lawyer)

Kim received a 474 and needed a 560 in order to pass the test.

“I didn’t fail by that much,” Kim told her sisters.

“I feel like dad would be proud of you regardless, just the fact that you’re pursuing this,” Kourtney told Kim, referring to their lawyer father Robert Kardashian.

“I think it’s highly respectable what you’re doing,” Khloe chimed in.

Kim goes on to contemplate if she should quit studying to become a lawyer.

I think she should continue. There is no reason for her to be doing this except for her own personal gain. It’d also be really cool for her to have that title and be reality TV star at the same time.