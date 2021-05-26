Tom Cotton Presses Biden’s ATF Nominee Over Prosecuting Hunter For Lying On Background Check To Purchase Firearm

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton pressed President Joe Biden’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) nominee David Chipman about investigating Hunter Biden — if confirmed — for reportedly falsifying information during a background check in order to illegally obtain a gun.

During a Wednesday hearing, Cotton asked Chipman to publicly commit to investigating Hunter Biden, referencing a Politico report that said Biden answered “no” to the question about drug use on the Firearms Transaction Record for a gun in October of 2018.

“Should Hunter Biden be prosecuted for breaking this law?,” Cotton asked Chipman.

Chipman responded by saying: “I will ensure that all violations of law are investigated and referred.”

Just years prior, Biden had been discharged from the Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Call On Biden’s ATF Director Nominee To Investigate Hunter Biden For Potential Felony)

Biden also allegedly sent a text message on Jan. 29, 2019, saying his former sister-in-law turned girlfriend, Hallie Biden, stole a gun from the trunk of his car and told police and Secret Service that she threw it away due to concerns he might use it to hurt himself, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: ‘Unhinged From Reality’: Tucker Carlson Blasts Biden’s ATF Nominee As ‘Conspiracy Nut’)