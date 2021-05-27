Diddy Posts A Throwback Pic With J-Lo As She Spends Time With Rumored Boyfriend Ben Affleck

Diddy shared a throwback photo with Jennifer Lopez amid on-going romance rumors of the singer and Ben Affleck.

“Tbt” is all Diddy wrote when captioning the old photo of the two holding hands while walking down the street posted Thursday to Instagram.

Lopez and Diddy split back in 2001, but the singer credits him with some of her success as an artist. The couple met on set for her debut album and began dating in 1999. Diddy was in a relationship with Kim Porter at the time the two got together.

Diddy’s throwback photo comes as romance rumors between Lopez and Affleck have intensified. (RELATED: REPORT: Alex Rodriguez Is ‘Shocked’ Jennifer Lopez Has ‘Moved On’ With Ben Affleck)

The two were spotted in Miami together over the weekend, People magazine reported. Lopez and Affleck have reportedly kept in touch every day since their trip to Montana, a source told the outlet.

