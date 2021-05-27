Surveillance Video Shows San Jose Gunman Moments Before Mass Shooting

Surveillance video footage caught across the street from the home of the suspected San Jose rail yard shooter shows the man leaving his home, KPIX 5 News reported.

Samuel Cassidy, a 57-year-old maintenance worker from the San Jose rail yard, is suspected of murdering nine people at his workplace before taking his own life Wednesday. The footage, captured by a security camera at the home of Dough Suh, Cassidy’s neighbor from across the street, shows Cassidy leaving his house at around 5:40 a.m., according to KPIX 5 News.

In the footage, Cassidy is seen wearing thick safety clothing, a hat and a face mask.

Cassidy is also carrying a large, black bag, which he puts on the ground while opening the passenger’s side door of a white Ford F-150 before loading it into the vehicle. He then walks around the back of the vehicle before getting into the driver’s seat, and pulls away. (RELATED: Fallen Hero Helped Colleagues Escape San Jose Shooting Before Losing His Life)

Cassidy is suspected of opening fire on coworkers with two pistols at the rail yard an hour later.

Laurie Smith, a Santa Clara County Sheriff, claimed that Cassidy appears to have set a device that would cause his house to catch on fire, Fox News reported. 911 calls reported the burning home just after calls came in regarding the shooting at the rail yard. In the burned house, investigators found hundreds of rounds of ammunition as well as some explosive materials, Fox News noted.