Tiki Barge Crashes Into A Boat In Laugh-Out-Loud Viral Video

Some people on a tiki barge had a bad time in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @AustinLoveTV (via TikTok user @benjaminkastelic), a tiki barge crashed into a boat named the Nautica Queen, and the video is hilarious. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to love it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at this video showing the Tiki Barge slam into the back of the Nautica Queen. The coast guard is reportedly investigating the collision. pic.twitter.com/KkDNbLqKtu — Austin Love (@AustinLoveTV) May 25, 2021

Obviously, this video and crash would be a lot less funny if it was super serious and people got hurt. Luckily, that wasn’t the case here. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

It’s hard to hurt anyone moving at slow speeds like that, which adds to the humor. You could literally hear people yelling knowing a collision was on the way. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Yet, that didn’t stop the person steering from avoiding a boat substantially bigger! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Imagine enjoying a nice cocktail on a tiki barge in the warm weather, and then smoking a boat moments later.

If there’s one thing that can kill a vibe, it has to be that.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this boating accident. I think it’s damn funny.