Girl Destroys Her Dad’s Boat, Immediately Yells Out For His Help In Epic Viral Video

One girl recently had a horrific time on the lake.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a girl was out on her dad's boat having a fun day when things took a turn for the worse.

The driver smashed a parked boat and destroyed part of the boat she was on. The young woman immediately started calling out for her dad's help after breaking his boat.

Watch the epic moment below.

Dad is not going to be happy when he gets his boat back @chicks (via ig:callieriley_) pic.twitter.com/vYX1qBt1Fy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 10, 2020

You just hate to see it happen! You just hate to see somebody trying to film something for social media and get obliterated in the process.

I can't imagine how pissed her dad must have been. What the hell were they thinking driving that close to parked boats?

Hell, how do you even manage to hit a parked boat? That makes no sense. How bad do you have to be at driving to do that?

It’s so embarrassing that I’m almost impressed.

We all know there’s nothing boat men like talking and cherishing more than their boats. That’s just a fact. This girl just ruined her dad’s vessel. I’m going to go ahead and guess it’s not going to go over well!

I hope she didn’t have any upcoming plans because I’m guessing they just got canceled!