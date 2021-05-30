‘No Interest In Pursuing China’: Rep. Mike Turner Predicts Biden Will Dismiss Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins

Republican Ohio Rep. Mike Turner said Sunday that he believes President Joe Biden will dismiss any investigation that blames the coronavirus on the Wuhan lab because he “has no interest in pursuing China.”

“He’s already blown it off in a number of ways to indicate that it’s not important. I mean, remember, he was uninterested in the origins of the virus, but wanted to give the vaccine of Pfizer and Moderna to China,” Turner told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“This is clearly an administration that has no interest in pursuing China,” he said. (RELATED: This Administration Wants To Be Xi Jinping’s Friend: Newt Gingrich Doubts Biden Will Share Intelligence On COVID-19 Origin)

Turner said what China has been doing is “manipulating viruses for biological weapons that could have grave impact worldwide and we certainly are seeing the effects of this where unbelievable deaths have occurred and incredible impacts to the economy.”

He said he believes that “everything points to the Wuhan lab. We need to get to the bottom of it and, certainly, the intelligence community needs to be held accountable for bringing forth the information to that we can have a very public debate on holding China accountable.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Demand Answers From Secretary Of State Over Reports Biden Called Off Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins)

The U.S. intelligence community reportedly has a trove of information on the origin of the virus that may link it to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Biden is committed to a 90-day investigation that will attempt to determine the origin of the pandemic.

House Republicans have insisted that there is “significant circumstantial evidence” that the virus came from the Wuhan lab.