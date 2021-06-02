US

Woman Mauled By Her Own Dog So Viciously Her Hand Needed Partial Amputation

Snarling Dog Not Accused Of Mauling Suspected Owner In Texas

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bradley Devlin General Assignment & Analysis Reporter
A woman was mauled by a dog in her own backyard, leading to her hand getting partially amputated, the New York Post reported.

The 50-year-old woman, a resident of Katy, Texas, was attacked by the dog around 1 p.m. Monday, the Cy-Fair Fire Department said, according to the New York Post. Eyewitnesses of the attack told local outlet KPRC-TV that the woman was the dog’s owner.

The woman was bitten multiple times, and first responders had to wheel her away in a stretcher before she was airlifted in a helicopter to the hospital, the Cy-Fair Fire Department claimed on Twitter. The woman was listed in critical condition, and doctors had no choice but to partially amputate her gnarled hand, ABC13 reported. (RELATED: Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old To Death, Injure Mother)

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly investigating the incident, and further details about the attack have not been released, the New York Post reported.