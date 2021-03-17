Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old To Death, Injure Mother

A 3-year-old child died on Tuesday and the child’s mother was severely injured after getting mauled by two dogs in Middlesex County, New Jersey, according to authorities.

The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. at a house in Carteret, according to WLNY.

The mother and her child were in their backyard when two pitbulls began attacking the pair, according to a statement from Mayor Daniel Reiman obtained by the Daily Caller. The mother began shrieking for help, according to WLNY. (RELATED: REPORT: Elderly Man Mauled To Death By Wild Dogs On The Side Of The Road)

“Just, ‘Help me, help me’,” neighbor Jeet Debinder said, according to the report. “It’s very, very bad, too, you know.”

Another neighbor reported they thought the mother and child were playing with the dog but quickly realized the dogs were actually attacking them, according to ABC 7.

The child was immediately taken to a hospital but did not survive the injuries. The mother was also airlifted to the hospital and remains hospitalized, according to the press release.

Reiman tweeted his condolences Tuesday night.

“Our prayers are with the family affected by a dog attack at a private residence on Laurel Street. Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to attend to the victims, who are being transported by helicopter for emergency medical care. That’s all the info we have at this time.”

Reiman said the two dogs were not registered with the town which is required by law.