Retired Navy Seal Morgan Luttrell Announces Run For Congress In Texas

Retired Navy Seal Morgan Luttrell announced Thursday that he is running for Congress in Texas, according to CBS19.

Luttrell, a former Navy Seal and special advisor to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, is running to fill Republican Texas Rep. Kevin Brady’s seat in 2022, according to the report. The potential Congressman also made an appearance Friday on “Fox and Friends,” telling co-host Brian Kilmeade that he’s running because “it’s a necessity.”

“Congressman Brady is stepping down in our district, and this is my home. I was born here. I grew up here. We need strong leadership to fill the roles of those that are stepping away after their long terms,” Luttrell said.

“To support and defend the Constitution of the United States”: Retired Navy Seal @MLuttrellTX announces his bid for Congress, says he’s running for the same reason he served our country. pic.twitter.com/XuHwr6fizf — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) June 4, 2021

Luttrell added that as a conservative, he would have to create a “defensive posture” when working with other House members. “In order to push conservative agendas and do what’s right for our country, the Republican party needs to come together, like we are and have been in the past, and fight for what’s right.”

A political campaign video released by the retired Navy veteran said a “political battle going on in our country” and that Americans “need experienced, tough leaders in Washington who will stand up for what’s right and always put America first.” (RELATED: Texas Rep. Kevin Brady To Retire From Congress)

The radical left is waging a culture war on Texans’ very way of life. We can’t allow the conservative values we’re teaching our children to be threatened by Washington, DC. As your Congressman, I will bring bold leadership and always put America first. #TX08 pic.twitter.com/GKkkjDHHov — Morgan Luttrell (@MLuttrellTX) June 3, 2021

Several of Luttrell’s priorities include protecting the Second Amendment, finishing the wall and securing the border, and stopping alleged liberal indoctrination in classrooms, according to his website.