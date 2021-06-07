President Biden Snubs D-Day Anniversary

President Joe Biden did not publicly recognize the 77th anniversary of D-Day, Sunday June 6, 2021.

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted about the anniversary, as did first lady Jill Biden, but there wasn’t anything from the president, Fox News reported. The date marking the Allied invasion of Normandy during WWII is usually acknowledged in some way by the sitting U.S. president.

“As a veteran I find it reprehensible that the president ends his speeches with ‘God bless the troops,’ which now seems to be in words only. He blatantly forgot to acknowledge the tremendous sacrifice of our greatest generation,” an Afghanistan and Iraq wars veteran told Fox News. (RELATED: Sunday Is The 77-Year Anniversary Of D-Day)

On the 77th anniversary of #DDay, we honor the heroes who stormed the beaches of Normandy and liberated a continent. We will never forget their courage and sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 6, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki maintained that Biden appreciates the sacrifices of those who participated in D-Day at her press briefing Monday.

“I can tell you that certainly his value for the role the men who served on D-Day and the memory of them, the families who have kept their memories alive over the course of years on this day, is something the president has spoken to many, many times in the past. It’s close to his heart and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s more we have to say on it,” Psaki said.

Former presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush acknowledged the anniversary of D-Day in some form during their first year in office, Fox News reported. Bush gave a speech at Bedford City, Virginia, in 2001 to commemorate the 57th anniversary while Obama visited Normandy, France, for the 65th anniversary in 2009.