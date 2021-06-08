US

Police Arrest Mother Of 7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead, Dumped Behind A Bush

Authorities have arrested a mother suspected of killing her 7-year-old son, according to ABC 7.

The mother, 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, was taken into custody by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force in Denver, Colorado, ABC 7 reported.

The arrest comes after authorities announced a nationwide arrest warrant for Rodriguez Monday over suspicion of murdering her son, 7-year-old Liam Husted. Husted’s body was found by a hiker on May 28, behind a bush at a trail head in a rural area of Las Vegas just off of a major highway, according to ABC 7.

On May 26, the mother and son were seen in both Laguna Beach and Victorville, California.

A family friend saw media coverage of the events and believed there might have be a connection to Rodriguez and Husted, leading them to contact investigators with the San Jose Police Department, according to ABC 7. Previously, the FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information on the suspected murder. (RELATED: Toddler’s Heart Found ‘Ripped In Half’ In Gruesome Homicide Case)

Rodriguez will be booked into a Denver jail on one count of open murder before being extradited to Las Vegas, the Metropolitan Police Department tweeted.