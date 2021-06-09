Man Sentenced To Death After Strangling Tinder Date, Cutting Her Into 14 Pieces

A man who attempted to lure a 24-year-old woman into his lifestyle of group sex and then dismembered her when she “freaked out” was sentenced to death Wednesday, numerous sources reported.

Aubrey Trail, 54, was convicted in 2019 of first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, a Nebraska hardware store clerk, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Aubrey Trail is in the Saline County Courtroom, waiting to find out if he will live or die for killing 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in 2017. pic.twitter.com/mb1nU6oKqY — Bayley Bischof 1011 NOW (@bayleybischof) June 9, 2021

“I won’t say I’m sorry, as that would be an insult to you after what I put you through, and I won’t ask for forgiveness,” Trail said to Loofe’s family before the verdict was read, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. “I could care less what you do to me today,” he told the judge presiding over his trial. “I am not looking for mercy, forgiveness, or anything else,” he said.

Prosecutors say Trail and Bailey Boswell, 27, lured Loofe from Tinder on Nov. 15, 2017, after planning in advance to recruit women with the intention to kill someone, according to the Journal Star. Prosecutors suggested that because Loofe lived alone in Lincoln, hours away from her family, Trail and Boswell thought no one would immediately notice her missing. (RELATED: CCTV Shows Killer Moving The Body Of His Tinder Date In A Suitcase)

Loofe’s interest in dating Boswell, who was found guilty in Loofe’s disappearance in October, made her the couple’s target.

Trail recanted a previous claim that Loofe had died of erotic asphyxiation during sex and admitted he strangeled her with an electric cord, according to the AP. He said he killed her after she “freaked out” when he told her about how he defrauded antique dealers and had group sex with Boswell and other women.

Trail said Boswell had nothing to do with Loofe’s murder, and said he decided to dismember the victim because he couldn’t think of another way to get her out of the apartment without others noticing.

Prosecutors say Trail and Boswell relished in the murder, according to the Journal Star, while Trail’s attorneys argued Loofe’s death was accidental, and the dismemberment of her body was done in a panic.

Trail and Boswell were captured on surveillance video purchasing tools including a hacksaw, drop cloths, and a utility knife hours before the meeting with Loofe, according to the Journal Star.

Loofe’s body was found cut into 14 pieces with missing organs, and placed in garbage bags that were left in ditches along roads in a rural Clay County, according to the AP.

“Sydney did nothing but reject my lifestyle,” Train said, according to the Journal Star. “I had no doubt she would tell people if I let her go,” he added.

Trail also admitted he planned to kill Loofe hours before he carried out the murder, according to the AP. He insisted Boswell wasn’t aware of his plans. He had repeatedly changed his story to investigators, and suggested he and Boswell drank the victim’s blood, according to the AP.

“Trail’s words and actions demonstrate he had no regard for the life of Sydney Loofe beyond his own personal pleasures,” Saline County District Court Judge Vicky Johnson said Wednesday, according to the AP. The court determined the case met the “exceptional depravity” standard required for the death penalty.

Trail’s attorney said his client would appeal the sentence initially, according to the AP.

In 2019, during his trial, Trail slashed his throat and yelled “Bailey is innocent and I curse you all.”