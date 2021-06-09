The NFL Is Exploring Playing Games In Germany

The NFL wants to expand to Germany.

Ian Rapoport tweeted an NFL memo Wednesday morning that calls for looking into expansion of the game into Germany and finding a host city “to identify a long-term partner city to build on substantial german fan momentum.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full memo below.

The NFL is officially requesting proposals for future regular season games in Germany. The goal is to ID a host city. pic.twitter.com/1uK5JZMPxw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2021

Why is this necessary? Why do we have to play games in Germany? Seriously, why can’t we just play games in America?

We already play games in England, occasionally in Mexico and I think that’s about enough when it comes to games overseas.

Last time I checked, if we wanted to put a football league in Germany, we could have done it right as soon as we defeated the Nazis.

Instead, we kept winning Super Bowls here in America. The only thing we win in Germany is wars, and that’s the way it should be.

Keep the games in America other than a few in England, and end this nonsense of shipping teams overseas. Nobody wants to see it happen.