Bill Murray Sings ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ During Cubs’ Packed House

Video surfaced Friday of Bill Murray singing and celebrating a packed house at Wrigley Field for a Cubs against Cardinals game.

"This is what it feels like to be one hundred percent," the legendary actor/comedian shared in the clip posted by the Chicago team. The post was noted by UPROXX.

The 70-year-old actor's comments were referring to the end of pandemic limits at Wrigley Field, the outlet noted. He then starts singing at the top of his lungs "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" and it's great.

WATCH:

At one point, he even told the group gathered they were “going to be louder” till the end of the game. And it was clear from the crowd’s response they loved it and were celebrating along with him that packed stadiums in Chicago were back.

Bill Murray scares the hell out of the Cardinals. #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/0uEEU3HSlq — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2021

I have to admit Murray singing with the shots of the crowd cheering and sitting next to each other in the background is just about as American as it can get. It’s a great video and a great way to end the week.