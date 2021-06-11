Who’s The Most Embarrassing CNN Contributor – Chris Cuomo or Jeffrey Toobin? Here’s The Evidence

CNN contributor Jeffrey Toobin recently made his debut back on the network several months after accidentally masturbating on a Zoom call with colleagues at the New Yorker. Nevertheless, CNN host Chris Cuomo has also fallen into a handful of his own scandals, so it could be difficult to determine who is actually the most embarrassing.

The Chris Cuomos Interviews Brother On CNN During The Pandemic:

Chris Cuomo came under fire when he started interviewing his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, early on in the coronavirus pandemic. When Chris Cuomo first joined CNN, he vowed not to interview his brother, but things changed as the pandemic progressed.

During one of those much-mocked interviews, Chris Cuomo held up a giant cotton swab to mock his brother. At the same time, the governor was embroiled in a scandal where he ordered nursing homes to take in COVID patients despite the elderly being more susceptible to the virus. The Daily Caller News Foundation also revealed that the Cuomo administration had undercounted nursing home deaths in order to make his pandemic response look better.

WATCH: CNN’s Chris Cuomo pulls out massive cotton swab to tease brother after live coronavirus test https://t.co/477A9znqbA pic.twitter.com/EzC5ja8f7s — The Hill (@thehill) May 21, 2020

Jeffery Toobin’s Zoom Debacle:

On the other hand, Jeffrey Toobin did masturbate on camera.

Chris Cuomo Gave Advice To His Brother On Dealing With Scandals:

Cuomo again faced scrutiny after advising his brother about sexual harassment allegations against him. The CNN host reportedly participated in calls with the governor’s top staffers in which he urged Andrew Cuomo to stand strong in the face of the allegations and not to resign from his position, according to the Washington Post. Chris Cuomo later apologized for his actions and called them a “mistake.” (RELATED: Women’s Group Demands CNN Suspend Chris Cuomo, Investigate How He Advised His Brother On #METOO Allegations)

Jeffrey Toobin’s Rubbed His Colleagues The Wrong Way:

Then again – Jeffrey Toobin did masturbate in front of his colleagues.

Chris Cuomo Reportedly Coached Michael Cohen

In 2018, Cuomo repotedly coached former Trump attorney Michael Cohen for an interview and told him how to answer questions for a TV appearance, according to leaked audio obtained by Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight. Cuomo reportedly told Cohen how to answer questions regarding hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

The audio also showed Cuomo reportedly telling Cohen how to answer questions about an LLC he allegedly used to pay women and suggesting that the former Trump attorney attack the media.

“I’m going to make some phone calls on that and make sure that you can’t get fucked,” Cuomo told him.

Despite the lengthy preparations, Cohen never appeared on Cuomo’s CNN show, according to Fox News.

Jeffery Toobin’s Technical Difficulties:

Then again, Toobin did masturbate on camera.

Cuomo Got Priority Testing

During the early days of the pandemic when there was a shortage of coronavirus tests, news broke that Andrew Cuomo had prioritized testing for his family – including his brother Chris. CNN spokesman Matt Dornic defended the CNN host getting priority testing.

“It is not surprising that in the earliest days of the once-in-a-century global pandemic, when Chris was showing symptoms and was concerned about the possible spread, he turned to anyone he could for advice and assistance, as any human being would,” Dornic said.

Jeffrey Toobin …

Jeffrey Toobin, however, … yanked his … well, you get the point.