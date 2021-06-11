Mom Who Fled Maoist China Describes Parallels With Critical Race Theory: ‘Here, We Use Race And There They Use Class’

A Virginia mom who fled communist China said public schools pushing critical race theory (CRT) are following the footsteps of China’s Communist Revolution while speaking on “Hannity” Thursday night.

Xi Van Fleet said she was just 6 years old when the communist revolution began in China. She made headlines after a Tuesday speech at the Loudoun County school board went viral in which she criticized CRT and likened it to China’s repression during the cultural revolution. Van Fleet detailed what she sees as eerie similarities between the cultural revolution and what’s going on now in America.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“I just want to let the American people know that what is going on in our schools and in our country is really a replay of the cultural revolution in China, and I want people to see the similarities and similarities are terrifying. They use the same ideology and same methodology, even the same vocabulary, and reach the same goal.”

WATCH:

“The ideology is cultural Marxism. We were divided into groups as oppressor and oppressed, and here we use race and there they use class. And the people here who have a different view were labeled racist, but in the cultural revolution, the label is ‘counterrevolutionary.’ So it is a hat that fits all. And one the hat is on your head, your life is ruined.”

Van Fleet went on to say that in China they used “class wokeness” which determined a person’s chance to get a promotion or benefit.

“Who decides your level of wokeness? It is the party leaders,” she said. (RELATED: ‘You Will Be Voted Out’: Former School Board Member Warns District About Promoting Critical Race Theory Without Involving Public)

While speaking before the school board Tuesday, Van Fleet reiterated similar comments.

“You are now teaching, training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history. Growing up in Mao’s China, all this seems familiar,” she said. “They are [a] Communist regime, [they] use the same critical theory to divide people. The only difference is they use class instead of race.”

What a chilling warning for parents from someone who came to this country from China. pic.twitter.com/GOLmvntqgn — fightforschools (@fightforschools) June 9, 2021

The Loudoun County School District is seeking to institute a school equity program encouraging students to report possible racial harrassment and discuss incidents of racism that occur in the classroom, WUSA 9 reported.