Wild Fight Breaks Out During Nuggets/Suns Game In Crazy Viral Video

A massive fight happened in the stands Friday night when the Suns beat the Nuggets 116-102 in the playoffs.

In a video tweeted by @gabbgoudy, a fan in a Suns jersey was trading shots with a guy in a Nuggets jersey, and it didn't take long for all hell to break loose.

Watch the insane video of the brawl below.

nuggets & their fans both taking L’s this series pic.twitter.com/4HjzGSEW0m — gabb goudy ⭐️ (@gabbgoudy) June 12, 2021

That has to be one of the craziest fights that we've seen in a very long time. The dude in the Suns jersey throwing up the number four and stating "Suns in four" after railing on a guy is laugh-out-loud funny.

It's so bold and disrespectful that you just have to laugh.

He beat a dude up, and then called the series being a sweep. If that's not funny, then I don't know what is.

You know America is officially back once sports fans are fighting in the stands. It feels good to be back to normal!