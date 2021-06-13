Michigan Bans Red Gatorade In Latest Pathetic Ohio State Feud Stunt

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines just can’t help themselves when it comes to Ohio State.

According to Fansided, Rivals.com reported that red Gatorade is banned from team facilities because of the rivalry with OSU.

Yes, OSU is focused on winning national titles and Michigan is focused on the color of Gatorade players and recruits can drink. I wonder which one will be more successful.

“There is no red allowed in the facilities… You can’t even drink red Gatorade.” Michigan’s hatred of rival Ohio State is on full display for recruits during summer visits #GoBlue. https://t.co/27GXByrhYU pic.twitter.com/wn3CO8K1rX — “EJ Holland” (@EJHolland_TW) June 11, 2021

You almost just have to feel bad for Michigan fans at this point. This situation is beyond parody. Harbaugh has never beaten OSU, won the B1G East, appeared in the B1G title game, won the conference or appeared in the playoff.

Yet, he apparently has the time to hang banners about beating the Buckeyes and banning drink colors. It’s a circus in Ann Arbor and Harbaugh is the main clown.

Michigan wants to know what are their players doing to beat Ohio State today? New sign in their weight room. pic.twitter.com/q0QqFBXWfO — jbook™ (@jbook37) June 8, 2021

Michigan should be way less worried about red Gatorade and a hell of a lot more worried about how they’re going to bounce back from a 2-4 season as Harbaugh’s fate hangs in the balance.

Or, the program can continue with these shticks and antics and see how far it gets them. Seeing as how the Wolverines play Washington, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Indiana, Penn State and Ohio State in 2021, I wouldn’t hold my breath for a lot of success!

Michigan’s Football Team Hits A New Low. Should Jim Harbaugh Be Fired Immediately? https://t.co/9mslyLtZKr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 13, 2021

Fans need to start revolting against this circus if they ever expect to be good again. Trust me, banning red Gatorade isn’t going to get you on the same stage as OSU, Clemson and Alabama.