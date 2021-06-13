This Outdoor Rocker Makes For The Perfect Father’s Day Gift

Is there anything better than sitting outside in the shade, relaxing with a cold glass of lemonade as the fresh air whisps through your hair? Of course not. And on Father’s Day, no one deserves the right to sit back and relax more than your dear old dad. And what better way to tell him you care than to gift him with the ultimate outdoor rocker?

Known as the World’s Finest Outdoor Rocker, this quality, handcrafted rocking chair is the perfect gift that just keeps on giving. Made of 37 pounds of premium Robinia hardwood, this rocker is built to last, and it’s 100% kiln-dried to ensure ultimate comfort and durability. Whether you put it on the porch or out in the backyard, this rocking chair is meant to live in the outdoors, capable of withstanding any kind of weather.

What really sets the World’s Finest Outdoor Rocker apart from other chairs out there is its dynamic build. Boasting carefully thought-out balance points, this chair has curves and grooves that make it incredibly comfortable to sit in for long periods of time. And thanks to its double-contoured seat and back, it provides great support to people of all shapes and sizes, even someone as special and unique as your pops.

This luxurious rocker is truly a treat to sit in, as it takes minimal effort to gently rock back and forth. Whether you sit in it as you chat with family or have some alone time with a great book, this chair delivers some serious relaxation, which is a gift that anyone would appreciate.

Designed by Frontera Furniture, this high-quality rocking chair comes hand-crafted from Europe and is anything but run-of-the-mill. It’s no wonder the chair is used in countless five-star resorts around the world, earning it a reputation that just can’t be beaten.

Normally just under $700 bucks, the World’s Finest Outdoor Rocker is just $399.99 when you use the code WELOVEDAD at check-out.

Prices subject to change.

