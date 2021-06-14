Cashier Shot, Killed After Asking Man To Wear Mask

A man opened fire and killed a female cashier Monday at a supermarket in DeKalb County, Georgia, after she asked him to put on a mask, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Victor Lee Tucker, 30, shot the woman and then shot a retired DeKalb deputy who returned fire, Sheriff Melody Maddox said during a news conference, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Maddox said the man shot the woman after getting into an argument “in reference to wearing a mask.” (RELATED: ‘Only An Additional Two Years’: Atlanta Mayor Says ‘Symbolism’ Of Hate Crime Charges Is Important In Georgia Shooting)

The shooting happened inside Big Bear Supermarket at South DeKalb mall, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said.

A reserve deputy, working a part-time security job at the store, returned fire, according to the report. The deputy worked for the DeKalb police department for 30 years and was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot twice. He is in stable condition at the Atlanta Medical Center.

Maddox said Tucker, who was also shot twice, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.