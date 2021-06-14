Trump’s DOJ Official Resigns Amid Uproar Over Spying Scandal

John Demers, the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) top national security official, is reportedly resigning amid news that the department issued seizures and gag orders to obtain records from the press and Democratic lawmakers.

Demers will leave by the end of next week, a DOJ official said according to The Associated Press. U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York Mark Lesko will reportedly replace Demers, according to the official.

