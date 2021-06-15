Elon Musk Is Selling A 16,000-Square-Foot Mansion For More Than $37 Million

Elon Musk is trying to offload a massive property in California.

Musk recently tweeted that he’s selling his final house, which is located in the San Francisco area. For real estate porn addicts, the specifications on it are nuts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

According to SFGate.com, the mansion Musk is selling is 16,000-square-feet, sits on 47 acres of land, has private hiking trails, gardens, 10 bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, a banquet room, enough parking for at least 11 cars and the asking price is north of $37 million.

To put it as simply as possible, the mansion is exactly what you’d expect out of a mega-mansion owned by a billionaire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elonmusk

For those of you who might be worried that Musk will now be homeless, you can relax because he apparently rents a place from SpaceX to kick in.

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

Somebody is about to land themselves a gigantic house, and it’s going to be worth every penny. I sure hope they have a lot of money in the bank because the check they’re going to have to write is going to be huge!