Elon Musk Is Selling A 16,000-Square-Foot Mansion For More Than $37 Million

Elon Musk is trying to offload a massive property in California.

Musk recently tweeted that he’s selling his final house, which is located in the San Francisco area. For real estate porn addicts, the specifications on it are nuts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to SFGate.com, the mansion Musk is selling is 16,000-square-feet, sits on 47 acres of land, has private hiking trails, gardens, 10 bedrooms, nine and a half bathrooms, a banquet room, enough parking for at least 11 cars and the asking price is north of $37 million.

To put it as simply as possible, the mansion is exactly what you’d expect out of a mega-mansion owned by a billionaire.

 

For those of you who might be worried that Musk will now be homeless, you can relax because he apparently rents a place from SpaceX to kick in.

Somebody is about to land themselves a gigantic house, and it’s going to be worth every penny. I sure hope they have a lot of money in the bank because the check they’re going to have to write is going to be huge!