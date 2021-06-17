‘Batman Forever’ Star Val Kilmer Further Ignites Debate About Superhero’s Sex Life

“Batman Forever” star Val Kilmer seemingly further ignited the debate about Batman’s sex life in a tweet shared Wednesday.

“Does he or doesn’t he…?” Kilmer wrote on Twitter alongside a GIF of Batman flirting with Catwoman.

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

“We could give it a try. I’ll bring the wine,” Batman said in the clip from the film. (RELATED: DC Comics Reportedly Said Batman Can’t Go Down On Catwoman … Because It Would Hurt Toy Sales)

Kilmer’s tweet follows news that DC Comics had an oral sex scene between Batman and Catwoman removed in the upcoming third season of “Harley Quinn.” The scene was reportedly removed due to concerns that Batman being sexually active could hurt toy sales.

“It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” co-creator Justin Halpern told Variety.

“A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley’ [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman,” Halpern added. “And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'”