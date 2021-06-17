Ron DeSantis’ 3-Year-Old Son Already Shaping Up To Be A Potential Pro-Golfer

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis showed off his three-year-old son’s highly impressive golf swing in a video shared Thursday.

“Three years old and already has a better swing than his old man…,” DeSantis tweeted alongside a video of Mason.

In the clip he swings at three balls and DeSantis is right. Mason might be better than most adults.

See for yourself:

Three years old and already has a better swing than his old man… pic.twitter.com/TtVvhgWm2b — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 17, 2021

DeSantis should be proud. Mason will most likely grow up to be good at sports in general, so he’s got some fun years ahead of him. (RELATED: ‘How The Hell Am I Going To Be Able To Drink A Beer’: Ron DeSantis Defends Being Mask-Less At Super Bowl)

The Florida governor continues to prove himself to be a man of the people. Teaching his son how to golf as early as possible is just the latest proof.

Previously, he defended going maskless at the Super Bowl LV because if he had been wearing a mask he couldn’t drink beer.

“Someone said, ‘Hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask,'” DeSantis told reporters afterwards. “But how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win.”

Beer and golf? That’s a prime example of an American-bred man.