‘Batman’ Director Zack Snyder Settles Debate Over The Superhero’s Sex Life

“Batman” director Zack Snyder hilariously settled the debate over whether the superhero gives oral sex or not in a tweet shared Thursday.

Snyder shared a graphic image of Batman going down on Catwoman and captioned it “Canon.” You can see the image here. Snyder joined the debate after “Batman Forever” star Val Kilmer shared a cryptic tweet regarding the superhero’s sex life.

“Does he or doesn’t he…?” Kilmer wrote on Twitter alongside a GIF of Batman flirting with Catwoman.

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

All of this happened after “Harley Quinn” creators claimed a scene involving Batman giving oral sex to Catwoman had to be removed from the upcoming season three, as previously reported. The scene was reportedly removed due to concerns that it could hurt toy sales. (RELATED: DC Comics Reportedly Said Batman Couldn’t Go Down On Catwoman … Because It Could Hurt Toy Sales)

“It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” co-creator Justin Halpern told Variety.

“A perfect example of that is in this third season of ‘Harley’ [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman,” Halpern added. “And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.'”

Well, case closed according to Snyder. His image of Batman going down on Catwoman answers all of our questions. I guess the only other question would be if Batman is a good lover?