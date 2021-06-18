Former ‘SNL’ Stars Give Details Of Infamous Backstage Fight Between Chevy Chase, Bill Murray

Former “Saturday Night Live” stars Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman got candid about the feud between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase.

Curtin and Newman recalled the backstage fight the two stars got into in 1978 during Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“I think Jane and I, and Gilda [Radner] both witnessed it,” Newman told host Andy Cohen. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.”

“And everybody goes to their corners because they don’t want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable,” she added. “You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.” (RELATED: Bill Murray Sings ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ During Cubs’ Packed House)

The backstage physical altercation took place after Murray allegedly made a joke about Chase’s marriage.

“I think they both knew the one thing that they could say to one another that would hurt the most and that’s what I think incited it,” Newman said.

“And then they went and filmed ‘Caddyshack’ right after, so what can I tell ya? Everything worked out,” Cohen responded.

Murray was with “Saturday Night Live” from 1977 to 1980, season two through five. Meanwhile, Chase was an original cast member of the show from 1975-1977. He returned to “SNL” as the host in 1978 and held the job for years up until 1997.