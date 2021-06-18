Elite NYC School Apologizes For Showing Students Video Of White Women ‘Tarred And Feathered’

The headmaster of an elite Manhattan private school issued an apology on Wednesday after a parent alleged that students were shown a video of white women being “tarred and feathered,” the New York Post reported.

“This video is not part of the Spence curriculum. Our teacher and the School acknowledge that sharing a satirical video that made fun of white women was a significant mistake,’’ Spence School headmaster Bodie Brizendine said in an email obtained by the New York Post. The apology came after ex-trustee Gabriela Baron told the school she was pulling her daughter out following a “blatantly racist” video shown to students that demonized and ridiculed white women.

Brizendine called the incident a “significant mistake” and that “it’s never acceptable to ridicule anyone at any time,” the email said, the Post reported.

(Another) Spence parent pulls her kid after grossly racist episode attacking white women is forced on girls in class on last day of school. We just left this school bc of its growing far-left indoctrination. This is a place we’ve loved-breaks my heart they’re doing this. pic.twitter.com/DLEMMCvPUa — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 15, 2021

The video was an episode of comedian Ziwe Fumudoh’s new Showtime series, Ziwe, which “openly derides, humiliates and ridiculous white women,” Baron said in a letter to the school. (RELATED: Mayor De Blasio Says NYC Schools Will Fully Reopen In September)

The video featured a conversation between Fumudoh and writer Fran Lebowitz, women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem, and 4 white women named Karen. “I believe that you are not concerned with how annoying white women can be,’’ Fumudoh told Lebowitz in the video.

Fumudoh asked the audience, “what percentage of white people do you hate? And there is a right answer.” She later defined the term ‘Karen’ as “obnoxious, angry and entitled, often racist white women.”

During the video, the white students “sat there in their graduation dresses while the white mothers of the white students – many of whom volunteer, donate, call, email and do whatever the school asks of them – were tarred and feathered in a video their teacher showed them. While their white female teachers were mocked,’’ Baron said.

The episode is rated TV-MA for “Mature Audience Only” and intended for viewers 17 years older. The students who watched the video were in reportedly 8th grade, the Post said.

