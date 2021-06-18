Mom, 7-Year-Old Found Slain In Possible Homicide, Police Say

Connecticut police have launched an investigation into the “untimely deaths” of a seven-year-old child and her mother.

The Westport Police Department responded to a Westport home around 4:00 p.m. Thursday regarding an unresponsive female. Authorities found the woman inside the home and determined she was dead. The officers continued to search the home and found the seven-year-old child who was also dead, according to a statement.

Westport Police and State police are still investigating at this hour a double homicide in Westport after two bodies were found inside a home. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/1bh2uOok9w — Zinnia Maldonado (@ZinniaDee_TV) June 18, 2021

Authorities reported the incident appears to be isolated and said there were no active threats to the community. (Teenage Brothers Charged With Murder After Being Caught Dumping Victim’s Body In Woods)

A police source told WTNH the incident was classified as a double homicide.

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe called the incident an “awful tragedy” in a statement, according to WTNH.

“The community is dealing with an awful tragedy. Since this terrible event is still under investigation, I cannot comment on the details. My prayers and condolences are with the family.”

“Police, first responders, public school personnel and students have been directly impacted by this devastating event. The entire community shares in their grief and sadness. Westport is a caring community and I know we will come together to support those who need to begin the healing process,” he continued.

“Late this afternoon, we were informed of the untimely and tragic loss of one of our parents and her beloved daughter, ” Westport Schools Superintendent Thomas Scarice wrote in an email to parents Thursday night, according to The Connecticut Post. “There are no words that could console the sense of sorrow we feel by this unspeakable tragedy. We want to express our deepest condolences to all those impacted by this heartbreaking loss.”