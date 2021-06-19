Learn A New Skill With This Selection Of eLearning Bundles For Just $20 Each

Are you looking to learn a new skill to help your career or develop a hobby? Whether you need help starting your own business, need to learn difficult computer software, or just want to learn to play the guitar, we’ve got. selection of 15 different online classes that will help you find your way. And each bundle of classes and the lifetime access that goes with them are just $20 for a limited time. And these deals are not anything you’ll find on Amazon.

Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle — $20

These eight classes will give you more than 45 hours of training on Excel, an essential skill for a wide range of jobs. You’ll start with the basics and advance to charts and graphics, formulas, data models, pivot tables and more. Each is yours for less than $3 per class.

You can get the Professional Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle for just $20 (reg. $1,600) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

Complete Stock and Cryptocurrency Investment Toolkit Bundle — $20

Learn the ins and outs of investing in the stock market and the emerging cryptocurrency market with this series of 11 classes covering more than 54 hours of training. You’ll learn investment strategies, technical analysis and every type of investing from penny stocks to real estate,

You can get the Complete Stock and Cryptocurrency Investment Toolkit Bundle for just $20 (reg. $1,815) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle — $20

You’ll get five classes and 17 hours of training to give you a basis for diving into the real estate market. You’ll learn pre-investment steps to take, how to do proper analysis, commercial and wholesale investing, and how to go into deals with partners.

You can get the Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle for just $20 (reg. $1,000) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

Ultimate Financial Accounting and CPA Certification Training Bundle — $20

These eight classes give you 25 hours of training in financial accounting. You’ll learn how to handle debits and credits, depreciation, inventory, payroll. ledgers and special journals, closing out an item and more, all taught to you by an actual CPA.

You can get the Ultimate Financial Accounting and CPA Certification Training Bundle for just $20 (reg. $1,592) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

Ultimate Candlestick Trading and Analysis Masterclass Bundle — $20

Over the course of five classes and 136 individual lessons, you’ll learn what it takes to be a trader and how to make good choices with your investments. Much of the material is geared toward the skills and pitfalls associated with day trading.

You can get the Ultimate Candlestick Trading and Analysis Masterclass Bundle for just $20 (reg. $1,000) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

Google Analytics Master Class Bundle — $20

Photo

Managing and understanding the traffic on your website requires a working knowledge of Google Analytics, and that’s what you’ll get with these five courses and 12 hours of training. You’ll start with the basics and work your way up to preparing to become certified.

You can get the Google Analytics Master Class Bundle for just $20 (reg. $995) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

2021 Complete Amazon Dropshipping and Private Label Master Class Bundle — $20

If you’re looking to launch your own business on Amazon where shipping is involved, this class is an absolute must. You’ll get just shy of 100 hours of training on 11 different topics, ranging from product research to advertising to suspension prevention, all for less than $2 per class.

You can get the 2021 Complete Amazon Dropshipping and Private Label Master Class Bundle for just $20 (reg. $2,189) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

Premium 2021 Project and Quality Management Certification Bundle — $20

Become a pro at managing projects as you learn Six Sigma, Agile, Jira and other programs that will make you more organized and efficient. There are more than 2,200 individual lessons included and 22 courses, all helping you prep for certification.

You can get the Premium 2021 Project and Quality Management Certification Bundle for just $20 (reg. $4,400) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

2021 Complete Shopify Dropshipping Bundle — $20

Learn to start, promote, grow and manage your business on Shopify with this series of seven courses and nearly 500 individual lessons. You’ll learn how to start and scale a business, the basics of e-commerce, how to build a highly converting store and more.

You can get the 2021 Complete Shopify Dropshipping Bundle for just $20 (reg. $1,400) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle — $20

Jump-start a career in information technology with nearly 120 hours of training in coding. The 13 courses will cover everything from Python, Java, Apache and Ruby on Rails, giving you the basics on each before moving on to more complex theories over the course of nearly 1,200 individual lessons.

You can get the Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for just $20 (reg. $2,594) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle — $20

Whether you’re picking up a guitar for the first time or looking to expand your abilities, this bundle has got you covered. Fourteen different courses cover everything from the very basics to learning how to play jazz, the blues and more. You’ll learn chords, picking, acoustic and electric guitars and more.

You can get the Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle for just $20 (reg. $2,800) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

2021 Complete ll-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle — $20

Boost your creativity for personal use or professional advancement with more than 80 hours of instruction on Adobe products. You’ll learn Spark, After Effects, Illustrator and, of course, PhotoShop. In total there are 12 courses and more than 600 individual lessons.

You can get the 2021 Complete ll-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for just $20 (reg. $2,400) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

2021 Complete Creative Writer’s Workshop Bundle — $20

Learn how to get those ideas out of your head and onto paper with this series of 10 writing classes. You’ll learn how to overcome writer’s block and how to self-publish, as well as tackling different forms of writing from novels to mysteries to science fiction to non-fiction and more.

You can get the 2021 Complete Creative Writer’s Workshop Bundle for just $20 (reg. $2,000) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

Create Your Own T-Shirt Side Business Bundle — $20

Designing t-shifts is the easy part. This series of seven different classes will help you turn your creative energy into an actual business. You’ll tackle how to set up a t-shirt business, how to market it to grow your profits, how to get included on Amazon, and how to build an effective website.

You can get the Create Your Own T-Shirt Side Business Bundle for just $20 (reg. $1,393) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

2021 Productivity Master Class Bundle — $20

This series of 12 classes can help you make better use of your time. You’ll tackle everything from speed reading to meditation to overcoming procrastination. You’ll even discover how to reveal your life’s purpose and to influence other people.

You can get the 2021 Productivity Master Class Bundle for just $20 (reg. $1,188) with this deal you won’t find on Amazon.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.