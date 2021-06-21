‘Exploitation Of Homosexuality’: Anthony Mackie Shuts Down Idea ‘The Falcon And The Winter Solider’ Characters Are Romantically Involved

Marvel star Anthony Mackie shut down the idea that “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” characters are more than friends and actually romantically involved.

“For me, in this day and age, so many things are twisted and convoluted,” the 42-year-old actor recently shared with Variety. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Sunday.

“There’s so many things that people latch onto with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational,” he added.”The idea of two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem because of the exploitation of homosexuality.” (RELATED: Disney Releases New Clip Of ‘WandaVision’ With A Reference To ‘The Avengers’)

“It used to be guys can be friends, we can hang out, and it was cool,” Mackie continued. “You would always meet your friends at the bar, you know. You can’t do that anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves.” (RELATED: ‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Is Disney’s Biggest Debut On Streaming Site)

Mackie plays Sam Wilson in the hit Disney Plus series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” with co-star Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes.

“Sam and Steve had a relationship where they admired, appreciated and loved each other,” the “Avengers” star shared. “Bucky and Sam have a relationship where they learn how to accept, appreciate and love each other. You’d call it a bromance, but it’s literally just two guys who have each other’s backs.”