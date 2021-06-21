Crowd At Oakland Juneteenth Celebration Twerks On Ambulance Responding To Shooting That Left One Dead, Five Wounded

The crowd at a Saturday night Juneteenth celebration in Oakland, California, partied on an ambulance that was responding to a deadly shooting.

The footage of the incident, which was widely circulated on the internet Monday, shows the revelers dancing, jumping and twerking on the ambulance as EMTs responded to the shooting that left five wounded and one dead.

Shots rang out as 1,000 people gathered at Lake Merritt in Oakland to celebrate Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in America. Bullets struck six victims between the ages of 16 and 27 and a 22-year-old later died of his wounds at the hospital, Oakland police said in a statement.

Two armed men were arrested after running from the scene of the shooting, police also confirmed. The investigation is ongoing.

“Tonight, a joyous occasion at our Lake Merritt was marred by a senseless act of gun violence,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf added in a statement.

The incident in Oakland was one of many violent incidents that occurred at celebrations over the weekend of Juneteenth, which was last week made an official federal holiday by President Joe Biden.

Incidents included an EMS worker in Raleigh, North Carolina, being shot while reportedly responding to a child who was in need of medical assistance, and a 19-year-old woman in Flint, Michigan, open firing on a police officer working at a traffic point during a Juneteenth parade. She later died of her wounds after police returned fire. (RELATED: Violence Breaks Out At Various Juneteenth Celebrations Across The Country)

Oakland police did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked if they were aware of the video.