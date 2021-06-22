Masks, Walls And Sex Parties: NYC Issues Yet Another Graphic List Of Pandemic Sex Guidelines

The New York City Health Department updated its COVID-19 sex safety guidelines to reflect vaccines.

The department updated its COVID-19 sex guidelines to only apply to unvaccinated residents and advised un-immunized people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Post reported Tuesday. An unvaccinated individual should wear a mask, avoid close contact and get “kinky” by using barriers during sexual encounters, according to the department’s guidelines.

“Make it kinky. Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face-to-face contact,” the guidelines said.

The department warned that COVID-19 can spread during sex through heavy breathing, saliva and close contact. Therefore, the department advised people to use condoms and dental dams for protection and avoid kissing, limit their number of partners and pick open spaces for activity.

To avoid close contact, the guidelines recommended that people avoid sex parties and participate in sexual encounters virtually by sending videos, sexting or performing acts via Zoom. The other tip is for people to masturbate together and wear face masks during sex.

The department suggested using protection during oral contact with feces, including “rimming,” since feces can spread the virus. There is no evidence that genital fluids spread the virus, but COVID-19 has been detected in semen from those recovering from the virus, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The New York City Health Department issued sex guidelines in March advising people to avoid having sex with people from outside their home and said that masturbation is the safest sexual act during the pandemic, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: New York City’s Health Department Releases Guide On How To Have Sex During Coronavirus Outbreak)

Data suggests that 52% of New York City residents are fully vaccinated, with 71% of adults having received at least one dose, according to the New York City Health Department’s data.