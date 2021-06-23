Video Shows Police Officer Breaking Down In Tears After Killing Woman Who Shot At Him

Video posted Sunday on Twitter shows the moment a police officer breaks down in tears after fatally shooting a 19-year-old woman who allegedly opened fire on the officer.

The unidentified officer could be seen collapsing to his knees and clutching his face in his hands after he fatally shot Briana Sykes Saturday during a Juneteenth parade in Michigan. Another officer rushes over to comfort him. That officer pats the distraught officer on the back, who then lays down on the ground apparently sobbing.

WARNING GRAPHIC ⚠️ Police-involved shooting in Michigan leaves a 19-year-old woman dead. It’s unclear what transpired before the video was recorded. pic.twitter.com/mySob07Npw — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 20, 2021

The officer, who works for the Flint Police Department, audibly expresses his anguish. (RELATED: Police Officer Dragged To Death By Car, Suspect Fatally Shot)

“No police officer looks forward to using fatal force,” a Michigan State Police spokesperson told Fox News. “The emotional impacts of an incident such as this are far reaching.”

Preliminary investigation indicates the officer, who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, was fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point. Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect. — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) June 19, 2021

An unidentified witness told Fox 2 Detroit that there were children at the parade and the officer appeared to be justified in his shooting.

The incident unfolded around 2:14 p.m., when the officer was directing traffic during a Juneteenth Celebration Parade, Michigan State Police said.

The officer could be heard multiple times yelling, “let me see your hands” before shooting at the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation shows the officer was fired at before returning fire and fatally striking Sykes, according to police. It is unclear why Sykes allegedly fired at the officer.

The officer has since been placed on administrative leave, according to Fox News.