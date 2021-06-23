‘I Want To Understand White Rage’: Joint Chiefs Chairman Defends Teaching CRT, Rips ‘Offensive’ Criticisms Of ‘Woke’ U.S. Military

America’s top military official defended the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in the U.S. military and ripped “offensive” criticisms of wokeness in the armed forces.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley gave a fiery response Wednesday when questioned by Republicans in the House Armed Services Committee about the military’s embrace of CRT, taking offense at suggestions that it undermines the military’s overall mission.

WATCH:

“On the issue of critical race theory … I do think it’s important for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read … It is important that we train and we understand. And I want to understand white rage and I’m white and I want to understand it. What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America?” the general began.

“I’ve read Mao Tse-tung. I’ve read Karl Marx. I’ve read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a communist,” Gen. Milley continued. “So what is wrong with understanding, having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend? And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers … of being ‘woke’ or something else because we’re studying some theories that are out there.”

“It matters to our military and the discipline and cohesion of this military,” the general concluded.

Republican Florida Rep. Michael Waltz, who is a former Army Green Beret, had earlier in the hearing raised the issue of CRT being incorporated into the curriculum at West Point after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was testifying alongside Gen. Milley, denied that CRT was being taught in the military. (RELATED: Woke Warriors? US Generals Want More Women And ‘Ethnically Diverse’ Officers In Combat Roles)

Rep. Mike Waltz questioned @SecDef on U.S. military academies teaching dangerous Critical Race Theory. Sec. Austin, during an earlier line of questioning, stated CRT is not being taught in the U.S. military. Rep. Waltz cited the letter he received from West Point Superintendent. pic.twitter.com/09ie6ZC81A — Congressman Waltz Press (@RepWaltzPress) June 23, 2021

“This isn’t something that we’re raising,” Waltz said. “This came to me from cadets, from families, from soldiers with their alarm and their concern at how divisive this type of teaching is that is rooted in Marxism, that classifies people along class lines, an entire race of people as oppressor and oppressed.”

The U.S. military’s policies focused on diversity and inclusion have come under increased scrutiny from Republicans who say that it distracts from their overall goal of strength in battle.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby also recently said the U.S. military has “no apologies whatsoever” for its continued push for diversity.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.