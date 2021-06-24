‘The TV Doesn’t Do It Justice’: DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency Following Deadly Condo Collapse

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Miami-Dade county Thursday afternoon after a condo building collapsed.

The Executive Order indicates that roughly 100 people are still missing as a result of the early morning collapse. Part of the order allows the state officer who’s coordinating the search effort to bring in federal agencies for assistance.

UPDATE: Seventeen hours after the deadly partial collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium in Surfside, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Miami-Dade County Thursday, enabling federal rescue, housing and financial assistance.https://t.co/F0gfgwuGTS — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) June 25, 2021

The 12-story condo complex collapsed around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Emergency workers believed all survivors had been pulled from the rubble just after 8:00 a.m. Thursday, according to Director of the Miami-Dade Emergency Management Frank Rollason.

“The TV doesn’t do it justice,” DeSantis said in a press conference earlier in the day. “I mean it is really, really traumatic to see the collapse of a massive structure like that.”

More than 80 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the collapse, according to a tweet from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

“Ann and I are praying for everyone impacted by the terrible tragedy in Surfside and all of our brave first responders working search and rescue,” Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott said, according to the Miami Herald.