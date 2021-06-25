At Least 3 Dead After Knife Attack in Germany

At least 3 people died and 6 were injured from a knife attack in Southern German Friday afternoon local time. Police said the suspect was shot and then arrested, according to a local media outlet.

Video shared on Twitter shows a man in the city of Würzburg wielding a long knife. The suspect was identified by the police as a 24-year-old Somali immigrant, according to Bild, a German media outlet. Another video then showed the suspect being confronted by a crowd of people.

BREAKING: Multiple victims after knife attack in Würzburg, Germany; suspect in custody pic.twitter.com/66KskUdNzC — BNO News (@BNONews) June 25, 2021

German police first tweeted that a ”major police operation” is taking place in Würzburg and that parts of town are closed urging people to avoid the area.

WATCH: Crowd confronts suspect during knife attack in Würzburg, Germany; at least 3 dead, 6 injured pic.twitter.com/NWyeykMz7P — BNO News (@BNONews) June 25, 2021

Würzburg is located about 74 miles from Frankfurt in the Bavarian region.

The police later tweeted that the suspect has been arrested and ”there is currently no evidence of a second perpetrator and no danger to the population.” Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann and local police chief Gerhad Kallert planned to hold press briefing.

Germany and Europe have recently seen an uptick in knife attacks against the public. In May, a Syrian man was given a life sentence after murdering one person and injuring another with knife in an Islamist-motivated attack in the city of Dresden, near the border with the Czech Republic. (RELATED: Knife Attack On Bus In Germany Leaves More Than A Dozen Wounded)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.