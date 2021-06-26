WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds First Campaign-Style Rally Since Leaving The White House

Several hundred supporters of former President Donald Trump attended his first post-presidential rally in Wellington, Ohio, Saturday evening.

The event started at 7 p.m. at a fairground in Wellington, which is about 40 miles southwest of Cleveland. It will be the first of three public appearances, followed by a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border with Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on June 30 and a rally in Sarasota, Florida July 3. (RELATED: The Revenge Tour? Trump To Hold First Campaign-Style Rally In Ohio Since Leaving The White House)

His last public rally occurred in January one day before the Georgia Senate runoffs. In a Friday interview with Newsmax, Trump said a possible 2024 announcement could be made “in the not too distant future.”