WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds First Campaign-Style Rally Since Leaving The White House

Trump rally in Ohio. Screenshot. Right Side Broadcasting Network. YouTube.

Melanie Wilcox Contributor
Several hundred supporters of former President Donald Trump attended his first post-presidential rally in Wellington, Ohio, Saturday evening.

The event started at 7 p.m. at a fairground in Wellington, which is about 40 miles southwest of Cleveland. It will be the first of three public appearances, followed by a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border with Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on June 30 and a rally in Sarasota, Florida July 3. (RELATED: The Revenge Tour? Trump To Hold First Campaign-Style Rally In Ohio Since Leaving The White House)

His last public rally occurred in January one day before the Georgia Senate runoffs. In a Friday interview with Newsmax, Trump said a possible 2024 announcement could be made “in the not too distant future.”