‘She Would Have Never Gone’ — Trump Weighs In On Report Kamala Harris Will Visit Southern Border After ‘Ignoring The Crisis’

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday after a reports that said Vice President Kamala Harris would be visiting the southern border, saying she would not be going if it were not for his upcoming trip.

“After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created—a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies. Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history,” Trump said in the statement.

“If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!,” Trump added. (RELATED: Rep. Yvette Herrell Calls On Kamala Harris To Accompany Trump On Upcoming Visit To The Border)

Harris has not yet made public plans to visit the southern border, even though President Joe Biden put her in charge to lead the administration’s response to the border crisis. Harris did make a trip to Central America.

A report released Wednesday said Harris will visit the southern border sometime “this week”.

Border patrol apprehended 180,000 migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in May, following 178,000 in April and 173,000 in March. Meanwhile, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported the fewest number of illegal immigrants in the agency’s history. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Hagerty Offers Kamala Harris Personal Reconnaissance Ahead Of Vice President’s Trip To Northern Triangle)

Republican lawmakers have continued to hammer Harris and the Biden administration for not handling the crisis — and more specifically, for not going to see it with their own eyes.

Trump accepted Abbott’s invitation to join him during a scheduled visit on Wednesday, June 30.

“I have accepted the invitation of Texas Governor Greg Abbott to join him on an official visit to our Nation’s decimated Southern Border on Wednesday, June 30, 2021,” Trump wrote when he made the announcement.

“We went from detain-and-remove to catch-and-release. We went from having border security that was the envy of the world to a lawless border that is now pitied around the world. Biden and Harris have handed control of our border over to cartels, criminals, and coyotes,” he continued.