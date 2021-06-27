‘No, No, Sir, Respectfully — Wait, Sir’: Chris Wallace Presses GOP Rep. On Claim That Republicans Defunded Police

On “Fox News Sunday,” Fox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly asked Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks if Republicans are responsible for defunding the police.

Wallace said that Banks and the GOP voted against the $350 billion in President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan that funds police officers, in turn asking if he and all the other Republicans that voted against the bill voted to defund the police. Wallace’s question came in response to his earlier guest, White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond, who made the claim that Republicans were indeed responsible.

Banks did not address Wallace’s question and instead explained how police forces are having a hard time recruiting new officers due to language from the Democrats. (RELATED: Hawley Introduces Legislative Agenda To Hire 100,000 New Police Officers)

Wallace asked, “Can’t you make the argument that it’s you and the Republicans who are defunding the police?”

“Not at all, Chris,” Banks replied. “I mean let’s go back again and look at the last year and the record of comments that Democrats have made from Rashida Tlaib who said that policing is inherently evil.”

“No, no, no,” Wallace interjected. “Wait, sir, respectfully. Wait, wait, sir. Respectfully. I heard you make that point but I’m asking you, there’s $350 billion in this package the president says can be used for policing and I – let me put up some of the specific points he said.”

Banks said, “Chris, the point that I’m making … Chris the point that I’m making is important.”

“Congressman Banks, let me finish,” Wallace interjected again, “and I promise I’ll give you a chance to answer.”

Wallace read how the American Rescue Plan will fund police officers, develop new technologies and summer job training program for young people.

When Wallace gave Banks a chance to respond, Banks stated that Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said policing is rooted in evil and that Nancy Pelosi compared police officers to Nazi storm troopers, making it difficult to recruit police officers.