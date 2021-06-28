‘Didn’t We Talk About This Last Week?’: Greg Gutfeld Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is ‘As Predictable As A Champagne Hangover’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld mocked Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during Monday’s broadcast of “The Five.”

Gutfeld said that Ocasio-Cortez was “as predictable as a champagne hangover” as she and other Democrats waved away criticisms that recent spikes in violent crime were the result of progressives’ efforts to defund or reimagine policing. (RELATED: Greg Gutfeld Defends The Good People At CNN Who ‘Don’t Deserve To Be Fronted By Lying Clowns And Public Masturbators’)

WATCH:

Cohost Dana Perino began with a few video clips in which Ocasio-Cortez said that people shouldn’t allow rising crime rates to cause “hysteria” and White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond blamed Republicans — who blocked COVID-19 relief packages that included funding for strapped local governments — for defunding police.

“Greg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says do not go hysterical, she doesn’t want this to become a big problem,” Perino said.

“One thing I like about her, she’s as predictable as a champagne hangover,” Gutfeld replied. “Didn’t we talk about this last week? The playbook always is it’s never the crime or the injustice, it’s how you respond to it that’s the real story — because they can’t defend the actual crime itself so they wait for you to exaggerate it.”

Gutfeld went on to say that crimes were being committed in broad daylight and Democrats were acting like it wasn’t happening.

“‘I haven’t seen it,'” Gutfeld continued. “The Don Lemon school of ‘but I just went to dinner outside and it was great.’ And he only cared when it was affecting Biden’s chances for election.”