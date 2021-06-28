New York City Named The Best City In America To Celebrate The 4th Of July

New York City is apparently the best city in America for 4th of July celebrations.

According to a study from WalletHub based on celebrations, affordability and attractions and activities, NYC came out at number one.

San Francisco, Chicago, Minneapolis and Atlanta rounded out the top five. Most interestedly, Washington, D.C., was all the way down at eighth.

Happy 4th of July and happy birthday to America. This country has blessed my family, my friends and myself with more opportunities than I’ll ever be able to describe, and I’m forever grateful. The USA is a beautiful and bold place, and I’m proud to call it home. pic.twitter.com/dpkZZUUAnT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 4, 2019

WalletHub also reported that the National Retail Federation expects people in the USA to spend roughly $7.5 billion on the holiday. That’s a whole lot of money!

I hate to be the guy who has to defend Washington, D.C., because this city is truly trash, but if there’s one thing our nation’s capital does well, it’s celebrate the 4th of July.

In fact, I’d argue that it’s the one thing D.C. does better than the rest of the country.

Here Is My Official Guide On How To Celebrate The 4th Of July. You’ll Need At Least One AR-15, A Lot Of Alcohol And A Few Other Things. Read It Here: https://t.co/8RddmY9Lo7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 1, 2019

Every 4th of July prior to coronavirus shutting the city down, we had great parades, fireworks, parties and people packed the area to celebrate the country’s birthday.

I’ve had the same routine for several years now. I get up nice and early with a shower beer, enjoy an all-American breakfast and then head on over to my buddy’s pool party.

It’s never failed me once.

So, while I’m sure NYC is fun, nothing touches D.C. when it comes to celebrating the 4th of July, and that’s just a fact.