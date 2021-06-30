PolitiFact Virginia Retracts Fact Check Against Deceptive Terry McAuliffe Advertisement With No Explanation

PolitiFact Virginia has yet to provide an explanation for why it retracted a fact check against a misleading campaign advertisement from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe over 24 hours ago.

VPM, a local Virginia news outlet with a partnership with PolitiFact, originally published the fact check on Monday. The fact check said a McAuliffe campaign web ad took comments from his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin during a 2017 panel discussion out of context to make it seem like Youngkin approved of McAullife’s record during his first stint as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018.

“In assessing Youngkin’s comments, it’s also important to consider his role as moderator and McAuliffe’s role as a panelist. Moderators are typically neutral and polite to panelists,” the retracted PolitiFact fact check stated. “So, contrary to McAuliffe’s assertion, Youngkin’s 2017 words do not prove he was a ‘big fan’ of the former governor’s economic policies, or that his current criticism of McAuliffe’s stewardship is a flip flop.”

VPM abruptly retracted the PolitiFact fact check on Tuesday afternoon “due to a substantial omission in our reporting,” the outlet said in a tweet. “We apologize for our error and will publish a retraction notice on the VPM site.”

We’ve retracted a politifact piece on a McAuliffe campaign ad due to a substantial omission in our reporting. We apologize for our error and will publish a retraction notice on the VPM site. — VPM (@myVPM) June 29, 2021

VPM’s tweet was posted at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. As of the publication of this article neither VPM or PolitiFact have published any additional information on the reasons for retracting the fact check.

PolitiFact has not returned requests for comment asking what the substantial omission in their reporting was that led to the fact check retraction. (RELATED: PolitiFact Quietly Retracts ‘Pants On Fire’ Lab Leak Fact Check)

Youngkin campaign spokesman Matt Wolking told the Daily Caller News Foundation that PolitiFact’s retraction doesn’t change the fact that the McAuliffe campaign ad was deceptively edited.

“Nothing can change the fact that PolitiFact examined the deceptively edited video released by Terry McAuliffe’s campaign and concluded it spliced and diced things out of context in order to mislead viewers,” Wolking said. “Terry McAuliffe’s campaign is built on lies because he has nothing to offer Virginians after 40 years as a political hatchet man and politician pretending to be a businessman.”

Less than an hour after VPM retracted the PolitiFact story Tuesday afternoon, McAuliffe published a tweet saying Youngkin was once proud of his economic record before he launched his gubernatorial campaign in early 2021.

McAuliffe’s tweet linked to a Business Insider story published June 16 that states: “Glenn Youngkin was for Terry McAuliffe’s economy before he was against it.”

Youngkin has stated in recent months that Virginia’s economy is “in the ditch” due to McAuliffe and Northam’s leadership.

The Business Insider story highlighted three instances between 2017 and 2020 to back up its claim that Youngkin was for McAuliffe’s economy before entering politics.

The first example provided in the story was the 2017 panel discussion that PolitiFact’s retracted fact check said was not sufficient evidence to prove that Youngkin supported McAuliffe’s economic record.

The Business Insider story also highlighted comments Youngkin made in 2019 and 2020 about Virginia’s economy, both of which were made long after McAuliffe’s first term as Virginia governor was over in early 2018.

The McAuliffe campaign did not return a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.