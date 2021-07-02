Former College Football Coach Mark Richt Announces That He Has Parkinson’s Disease

Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

“I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I’ve been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. Truthfully, I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven,” Richt announced Thursday night on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Parkison’s is a “is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination,” according to the National Institute on Aging.

You can read Richt’s full statement below.

Obviously, this is terrible news, and it’s a tough pill to swallow for Richt, his family and all of his friends. The road ahead of him won’t be an easy one, and there is no cure for Parkison’s.

The good news is that Richt has an upbeat spirit and he’s looking at the situation with as much optimism as possible.

When people get terrible health news, they either fold it in or they embrace it the best they can with a positive attitude. Clearly, Richt is in the latter group.

As a football coach, Richt has helped mentor hundreds – if not thousands – of young men as they grow and travel through life.

He helped a lot of people get ahead, and that’s the legacy he will ultimately leave behind.

Let’s hope Richt still has some more great years with us on this Earth, but as he made clear in his statement, he’s ready to go when the time comes.