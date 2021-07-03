1-Month-Old, 9-Year-Old Among 7 People Shot In Chicago

A 1-month-old girl and a 9-year-old girl were both shot in the head in two different shootings in Chicago on Thursday, multiple outlets reported.

The first shooting occurred around 2:45 pm on Thursday and the 9-year-old, Mi’Kyla James, was shot in the head while sitting in the car. Another passenger in that car was also one of the victims of the shooting, according to the New York Post. James is fighting for her life, according to WGN. (RELATED: Police Data Shows Chicago Shootings For March At Highest Level In 4 Years)

Shortly after 8 pm, three men exited an SUV and began shooting and shot a 1-month-old baby, Terriana Smith, in the head, according to the New York Post. Both the infant and young girl were hospitalized and are in critical condition. The other victims were reportedly in good condition, according to ABC News.

Video of the mass shooting tonight at 66th/Halsted. Seven shot, including a one-month-old girl, by gunmen who emerged from a black Jeep Cherokee with rifles. #Chicago pic.twitter.com/39evfBmnN9 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) July 2, 2021

“Three individuals, one armed with an assault rifle, a weapon of war, got out of his vehicle and started firing indiscriminately in every direction,” Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said.

“It’s painful, it hurts. It’s really painful,” Charles McKenzie, the baby’s uncle said, WGN reported. “My heart dropped. I’m fighting every day, gun violence in our community and it hit home,” McKenzie said.

Brown addressed Chicago City Council Friday afternoon regarding the shootings and gun violence plaguing the city, WGN reported. He blamed the violence on his belief that the court system is not holding violent offenders accountable for their crimes, according to WGN.