Ben Simmons Kisses Maya Jama At Wimbledon, Twitter Reacts In Awesome Fashion

NBA fans aren’t pumped that Ben Simmons is spending time with his new woman.

Simmons made waves on the internet after he went public with Maya Jama at Wimbledon, and the two were photographed kissing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

New couple alert ???? Maya Jama and her new beau, Basketball player, Ben Simmons debut their relationship at Wimbeldon ???? how cute are they!? pic.twitter.com/VVA00SICZ5 — The Nikki Diaries (@thenikkidiaries) July 5, 2021

Instead of skipping the Olympics to improve his game as was previously reported, it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers star plans on a lot of rest and relaxation in the near future.

Naturally, the reactions were awesome.

Ben Simmons couldn’t hit a 3 so decided to hit a 10 instead https://t.co/P3IgYFrCWU — Josh (@11joshlee) July 5, 2021

They ran him out of philly ???? bro getting traded to London Lions ???? https://t.co/xKcAmu4VIs — Dios Mio (@Farda_Alphonso) July 5, 2021

Why would he work on his game when this is his life???? Maya Jama https://t.co/g0yRD1eb1O — 500 ???? (@Kameron_Hay) July 5, 2021

Stop saying Ben Simmons can’t shoot. That man is Steph Curry off the court! ???????? https://t.co/p0rmWUDvXm — Da Kid Gowie (@DaKidGowie) July 5, 2021

Shooting shots across the Atlantic but not under the rim???????????? https://t.co/Bl5j5ko8n9 — Depressed Philly Fan (@AurestTeme) July 5, 2021

Honestly, I don’t hate it at all. Don’t hate the player. Hate the game. Simmons is young, rich and famous. Does he look stressed about his game?

Hell no. He’s out here with a certified smoke show. Basketball can wait. There are other plans in the cards for him right now.

Props to Simmons for winning off the court, which is the exact opposite of what he does under the lights when it matters most!

