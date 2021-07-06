Editorial

Ben Simmons Kisses Maya Jama At Wimbledon, Twitter Reacts In Awesome Fashion

Ben Simmons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

NBA fans aren’t pumped that Ben Simmons is spending time with his new woman.

Simmons made waves on the internet after he went public with Maya Jama at Wimbledon, and the two were photographed kissing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead of skipping the Olympics to improve his game as was previously reported, it looks like the Philadelphia 76ers star plans on a lot of rest and relaxation in the near future.

Naturally, the reactions were awesome.

Honestly, I don’t hate it at all. Don’t hate the player. Hate the game. Simmons is young, rich and famous. Does he look stressed about his game?

Hell no. He’s out here with a certified smoke show. Basketball can wait. There are other plans in the cards for him right now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

Props to Simmons for winning off the court, which is the exact opposite of what he does under the lights when it matters most!

H/T: BroBible