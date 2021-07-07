Check Out These Sharpeners To Keep Your Kitchen Knives In Good Shape

Sometimes you just need to cut something, and it might be time to give your old knives new life with the right sharpener. This collection gives you multiple choices, all with the technology you need to do the job easily and simply. Check out the different features on these options to see which one is right for you, and pick it up soon with sale prices available for a limited time.

Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge — $69.99

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, this is the only knife sharpener you’ll ever need, and it’s more than your run-of-the-mill sharpener. This multi-use set includes a stainless steel angle gauge for measuring your blade’s exact angle, three ceramic wheels for straightening your blade, three diamond wheels for sharpening your blade, and three tungsten carbide rods for putting a new edge on your blade.

For a limited time, you can get the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with Angle Gauge for $69.99, a savings of 64 percent.

AnySharp Chef Pro Sharpener and Smart Scissors Set — $33.99

This Chef Pro is made with tungsten carbide technology, allowing you to sharpen any knife in the house. It features a power grip suction to keep things stable while sharpening, a polymer guiding top to protect the integrity of the knife, and a metallic finish to give it a classy look. And the entire unit works with just light pressure.

For a limited time, you can get the AnySharp Chef Pro Sharpener and Smart Scissors Set for $33.99 when you use SHARP14 at checkout.

AnySharp Editions Sharpener — $14.99

Using diamond precision technology, this sharpener gets the job done in just a few seconds and with very little pressure applied. It features a unique round design and a power grip suction, This device will easily sharpen any knife in your drawer, from simple steak knives to heavy steel cutting knives.

For a limited time, you can get the AnySharp Editions Sharpener for just $14.99.

AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener — $21.99

Bring some new life to your old knives and keep your new ones in tip-top shape with this professional sharpener. This versatile device features tungsten carbide technology while sharpening at a 20-degree angle for the optimum edge every time. It does it all with short, simple strokes, and its lightweight design makes it easy to store and bring out for use.

For a limited time, you can get the AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener for just $21.99.

AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener and Smart Scissors Set — $28.99

This is a great combination of a knife sharpener and a pair of scissors. The sharpener is made with tungsten carbide technology, allowing it to sharpen any knife in your kitchen. Light pressure is all you need to get the job done perfectly every time. The scissors’ razor-sharp blade can cut through anything, from paper to tough materials such as plastic, thick cardboard boxes, or even chicken bones.

For a limited time, you can get the AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener and Smart Scissors Set for $28.99 when you use coupon code SHARP11 at checkout.

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.