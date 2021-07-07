Snag This Waterproof Lantern Before Your Next Camping Trip

The weather’s warm and the camping trails are calling your name! But without the right outdoor essentials, your camping trip can turn into a dud pretty quickly. Whether you’re hanging out in your tent telling ghost stories with the kids or heading on the trail to bird watch, having good, dependable lighting is of utmost importance.

Before you head out to the campsite, do yourself a favor and snag this handheld LED waterproof lantern, which is on sale for $29.99 (reg. $69), a 57 percent discount. Thanks to its three different light modes, including a bright flashlight and a red warning light function, this light is incredibly handy to have when you’re braving the outdoors, saving you the hassle of carrying around multiple types of lights at once.

Unlike more basic lanterns out there, this LED lantern also features an SOS feature, boasting a red strobe light that alerts surrounding people if you need help or are in danger. But no matter what light mode you set it at, you can bet it will illuminate whatever’s in front of you with ease, capable of emitting light at a distance of an impressive 600 feet.

Designed by Onetify, the dependable handheld camping lantern is ideal for both hiking excursions and long weekend trips, considering that it can last up to eight hours at a light level of 100% on a single charge. And when it’s time to give it a little pick-me-up, simply use its USB port to charge it up. It even serves as a handy power bank! And if the weather’s not ideal, don’t sweat it — the lantern’s waterproof design makes it great for not-so-ideal outdoor conditions, even rain.

Ready to head out on your next outdoor excursion? Now’s the perfect time to snag yourself a Handheld Multifunction LED Camping Waterproof Lantern — it’s nearly 60% off, making it just $29.99 for a limited time!

Prices subject to change.

